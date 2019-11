What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Nov. 10, 2019

Mayor Miro Weinberger/D-Burlington

Topic: Update on the City Place development.

Reporter Dom Amato

Topic: Dom discusses his special report on police confidential informants.

Margaret Brennan/Face the Nation Host

Topic: The latest on the impeachment inquiry & other developments in Washington.

Special report on how the trade war leaves farmers fighting for their livelihoods.

Host: Darren Perron