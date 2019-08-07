Effort aims to teach news literacy

A photo of a shark swimming down a Houston highway last year during Hurricane Harvey is just one example of the numerous viral images that end up being fakes.

The original tweeter wasn't in Houston, or even in America. He was in Ireland and said he knew it was fake and wanted his followers to think it was a funny image.

It's part of a misinformation battle newsrooms face every day. Editing tools and social media make it easy for anyone, anywhere to create fake news stories, pictures and videos.

Now, academics and journalists are coming together to teach people how to spot fake news and get informed. Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days deputy publisher Cathy Resmer about the news literacy effort.