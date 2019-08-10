Raising a glass to improve water quality

Hundreds raised their glasses to preserving Lake Champlain Saturday at Foam Brewers's fourth annual Funk on the Water.

This year, Foam worked with the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain to bring awareness to the challenges of keeping Vermont's waters clean, especially with recent toxic blue-green algae blooms.

The event showcases different kinds of beers, while raising money to improve the lake's water quality.

Officials from both organizations say it was a natural partnership.

"ECHO is here to help all of us think about a better future. In fact, we have a vision for a science-savvy community where people and nature thrive together," said Phelan Fretz, of ECHO.

"There's a lot of people that are looking at breweries as part of the reasons for some of the issues in the lake, and we recognize that we can be part of the issues, but we'd also like to be part of the solution. It's very important to us, so if we're directly using that water to brew with, we want that water to be clean, we want it to be there for us," said John Farmer of Foam Brewers.

The event also launched a video contest which will gather stories about water and its importance to Vermont.

Those videos should be one to three minutes long. The winner will win a $250 cash prize and the video will be featured on Channel 3.

Look for the submission link on our website soon.