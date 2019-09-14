Selectboard votes to ban pot sales in Clarendon

The Clarendon Selectboard passed an ordinance banning recreational marijuana sales and dispensaries in the Rutland County town.

The ban is set to take effect in November 8th.

Residents have just over a month to get at least 5% of town voters to sign a petition to put the ordinance to a vote.

This is not the first town or city in Vermont to ban marijuana sales, before a retail market has been created. The city of Newport passed a similar ordinance last June.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss creating a retail market for marijuana sales when the session begins in January.