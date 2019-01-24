Doctors provide details in conjoined twins separation

Separating conjoined twins at the head is an especially complex operation. Doctors in Philadelphia are revealing more details on the techniques that helped separate two young sisters from North Carolina.

Erin and Abby Delaneys parents are grateful their twin daughters are thriving.

"They are just growing and changing and they are just amazing little people and i can say they are really my heroes for what they have been through," said Heather Delaney, the twin's mom.

The sisters were born joined at the head and even more rare, totally fused with their connection deep into the brain tissue. In June 2017 the conjoined twins were fully separated at 10 months old at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Around three months of age, we separated the bone that was connecting the two twins and then we sort of slowly pushed them apart and changed the anatomy which, where the two were connected. and then that allowed us to do the separation" said the hospital's Dr. Gregory Heuer.

A new report in the New England Journal of Medicine details how doctors used innovative technology and teamwork to perform the complex separation surgery. A computer navigation system helped them map the connected blood vessels that needed to be divided between the twins.

"The most difficult part for these girls were they shared some really important big blood vessels, so having to be able to separate those and having the brain recover after we did the separation was really the hardest part," Dr. Heuer said.

"Some of the stuff they were doing had never been done before, so we didn't know how it was going to work out. Luckily, everything turned out incredible. We have miracle little girls to show for it," Delaney said.

Now two years old, Erin and Abby are receiving many therapies including physical, occupational and speech therapy. In the next few years, the sisters will need additional surgery to close the openings in their skulls.

The girls are among the youngest twins joined at the head to be successfully separated.