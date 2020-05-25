Summer season starts in Vermont with a cautious kickoff

Memorial Day is spent remembering those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. It's also the unofficial start of summer. Our Ike Bendavid went out to see how people are kicking off summer during the pandemic.

After spending weeks isolating inside, people are ready to embrace the warm weather and get summer started.

"Trying to get outside and enjoying the weather," said Fern Aguda-Brown of Burlington.

Monday had a windy start but multiple families took advantage of that to fly their kites.

"Really good wind today," Aguda-Brown said.

"My father-in-law sent us a kite in the mail yesterday, so just happens to be a good day for it," said Joe Bonczkowski of Burlington.

From the sky to the ground, people were enjoying the kickoff to summer.

"Planting some tomatoes," said Jim Smith of Burlington. "A traditional Memorial Day activity."

The community gardens at the Intervale in Burlington had people digging in the dirt getting their crops ready.

"Something to do other than wait at home and wait to go back to work," Smith said.

As summer for tending gardens and spending less time in big crowds...

"It's weird a little bit," said July Sanders of Burlington. "This is sort of what we would be doing but there is also a few things we are rethinking. Oh, you want to go jump in the river? Eh, there are probably going to be a lot of people there."

This summer won't feature large music events but some people are still jamming.

"Just playing some guitar, just having a good time," said Ian Sewell of Burlington.

Some fresh air and tunes make Sewell say there is hope for a "normal" summer.

"It seemed early on that things were going to be a lot stranger, but as more stores are going to open up, like this past week, things are going to get a little back to normal," Sewell said.

And what's summer without food?

"We are just enjoying a nice little picnic," said Christopher Mingone of Winooski.

Mingone was happy to be outside no matter the circumstances.

"I'd say so but I think we are going to make the most of it, though," he said.