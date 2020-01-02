What's coming up on 'You Can Quote Me'

Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

December 5, 2020

Topic: We discuss how the Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho is getting a major upgrade thanks to $30 million in new defense spending.

Guests: Lt. Col. Jacob Roy, Construction and Facilities Management Officer; Maj. Steven Gagner, the Army Mountain Warfare School Commander.

Topic: Farmers in the Northeast Kingdom now have a new way to get their products to you and your family. There’s a new nonprofit delivery service called Farm Connex. It’s now run through the Center for an Agricultural Economy.

Guests: Jon Ramsay, Farm Connex Executive Director; Paul Lisai, Sweet Rowan Farmstead

Host: Darren Perron