2020 Vermont State Am set for next week

Tuesday, June 30th

The 2020 Vermont State Amateur men's golf championship tournament is set to tee off next week at the Stowe Country Club.

The Vermont Golf Assoication ran four qualfier tournaments across the state over the month of June, drawing nearly 250 players, and a full field of 112 players will compete for the State Am crown starting next Tuesday at Stowe. There will be some changes from years past.

With touch points on the course, like rakes in the bunkers, removed and set ups that keep the pin in the cup, there will be slightly modified rules, rules that have been approved by the sports' governing bodies in the U-S and U-K.

And the full health and safety precautions, like social distancing guidelines for both players and spectators and the use of face coverings, will be released later this week, but ultimately, it will be golf and the tournament will be contested very much like it always has been.

Vermont Golf Association Executive Director Jeff Goodchild says that, once the golf season was given the go ahead to begin by state officials, that everyone involved in the game, from course operators to the players themselves, have helped make this possible.

"Going into the season I had a much different picture of what it may look like then it has turned out and I believe the players are just excited to get out there.", said Goodchild. "Excited that we have our events, excited that we're going to be able to play golf in pretty close to a normal fashion.

We are going to still have to be careful about the numbers of spectators and gatherings inside buildings, so there are still some elements that aren't exactly normal, but it has been great to be somewhat back to normal as far as the play goes and the field and to be able to do it in a safe fashion. So that's been good."

