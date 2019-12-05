3 Cadets blank Castleton 5-0

Wednesday, December 5th

NORTHFIELD, Vt. -- The Norwich University women's hockey team won its eighth straight game with a 5-0 shutout victory over Castleton University on Wednesday night at Kreitzberg Arena in New England Hockey Conference action.

Sophomore Carley Sedlar and freshman Ann-Frederique Guay tallied a goal and an assist, while Ingrid Holstad-Berge and Samantha Benoit each had two assists to lead the Cadets to victory in a battle of the top two teams in the league standings.

Sophomore goalie Kate Winstanley made 10 saves as Norwich extended its unbeaten streak in NEHC games to 38 straight games and has outscored its opponents 38-1 over its last six games. The Cadets improved to 8-1, 5-0 in conference. The Spartans fall to 5-5 and are 5-2 in NEHC play.

