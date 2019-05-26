31st Vermont City Marathon Results

After a quick-moving thunderstorm pushed the start of the 31st Vermont City Marathon back 45 minutes, a pair of first-time winners claimed the men's and women's titles, while Putney's Alicia Dana dominated in the handcycle division.

Dana was on record pace for much of the race but cooled down a bit down the stretch. Still though, her time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 45 seconds was good enough for her 2nd overall title and fourth in the women's division.

Over on the men's side, it was Jordan Carrell of South Burlington who claimed the win, about 11 minutes behind Dana. It's the second straight VCM victory for Carrell, and it's a sweep for Vermonters.

Sergio Reyes of Palmdale, California took the men's title in the second fastest time ever, 2 hours, 17 minutes and 40 seconds. The fastest Vermonter in the field was Sean MacDonald, a former star at South Burlington High School. It was MacDonald's first full marathon, and he finished 9th overall.

The women's title went to Rachel Schilkowsky of Rhode Island, who finished in 2 hours, 45 minutes, and 57 seconds in her first VCM. The fastest Vermonter was liza Lapierre of Williston who finished in a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes, 26 seconds.

