Ambrosino Ready for College Baseball

It's not particularly common for Vermonters to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft, but one South Burlington star might have had a chance.

"It was always a dream of mine growing up, and seeing guys like Rayne Supple and Theo McDowell get drafted," Jack Ambrosino said.

But with this year's MLB draft shortened from its usual 40 rounds to just five, college baseball figures to be stacked with talent next year, including South Burlington star Jack Ambrosino, who is bound for Holy Cross.

"I knew I wanted to go to a good academic school that would challenge me and give me an athletic challenge as well," Ambrosino said. "I wanted to continue with both at the highest level. And I went in for my visit and he offered me on the spot and know I just didn't really take much time for me to think about, I was just kinda like, 'Yeah, this is where I want to be.'"

It certainly has been an interesting high school career for him. After starting the state championship game as a sophomore, which the Wolves won, Ambrosino battled injuries in 2019. He was all set to go this year, but obviously that didn't happen.

"Oh it's really tough, I've been playing with the same guys since Little League," Ambrosino said. "We were all itching to get one last chance to go out and see if we could bring a state championship back to our town one more time. I'm very fortunate that I know that I get to play next Fall at Holy Cross but I definitely feel for the guys that aren't gonna be playing again."

He still got a pretty good consolation prize though, as he was recently named Vermont's Gatorade State Player of the Year...despite not throwing a single pitch.

"Junior year I know I had been nominated for it. I talked to my coach. But then going into my senior year, I was just like, 'You know what, I want to win this,'" Ambrosino said. "It was weird not having to play to win it, but I would say that my tenure on the varsity baseball team over the last three years, I would say that I made a pretty good case for it."

No one knows exactly what is going to happen with the college baseball season next year, that largely depends on whether students can safely return to campuses in the Fall and have it stay that way through the Spring. But in any event, Ambrosino is looking forward to the challenge of getting on the bump for the Crusaders, and hopefully he will hear his name called in the MLB draft when he's eligible again in either 2023 or 24.