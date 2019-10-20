BC Edges UVM Women's Hockey

The UVM women's hockey team suffered its first loss of the season as the #7 Boston College Eagles scored three straight in the second and third periods to claim a 3-2 win Sunday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Alyssa Holmes staked Vermont out to a second period lead by pushing home a rebound, but that only served to wake BC's previously dormant offense up. The Eagles equalized two minutes later via Hannah Bilka, who would also eventually score the winning goal in the 3-2 decision.

With the loss, UVM drops to 2-1-3 (0-1-1 Hockey East) on the season. The Cats return to action Friday afternoon as they visit Merrimack.