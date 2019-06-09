BFA, White River Valley, and West Rutland Earn Softball Crowns

BFA (D1), White River Valley (D3), and West Rutland (D4) all claimed softball state championships Saturday on the campus of Castleton University.

The D1 game featured a wild ending as the BFA-St. Albans Comets edged rival Missisquoi 3-2. With a runner on and two outs in a 2-2 game in the top of the 7th, Meghan Conner hit a grounder to third, but the throw to first was wide, allowing May Gratton to score the go-ahead run. Missisquoi put a runner on third with just one out in the bottom half, but on a flare to center, Caitlyn Desaro charged hard for the catch and threw the runner out at home for a game-ending, championship-clinching double play. It's BFA's first title since 2006.

In the D3 championship, White River Valley, comprised partially of players from last year's D4 Champion Whitchester team, edged BFA-Fairfax 7-3 to win a title in the first season of the unified school's existence. Sophie Howe was the hero with three RBI in the win.

The D4 title went to West Rutland for the second time in three seasons as they beat Blue Mountain 19-9. The Golden Horde trailed 8-1 at one point, but exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the victory.