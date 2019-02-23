BU Eliminates UVM From Tournament Contention

After playing through a scoreless 60 plus minutes, and needing a win to stay alive in the race for a Hockey East Tournament berth, UVM head coach Kevin Sneddon decided to pull goalie Stefanos Lekkas for an extra attacker. It didn't work. Boston University's Chad Krys stole the puck at center ice and fired it into the empty net, giving the Terriers a 1-0 overtime win and eliminating the Cats from postseason contention Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Vermont has three games remaining in their season, starting Saturday night at home against BU.