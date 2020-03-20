Bell-Haynes Making the Most of Canceled Season

Dreams of the Hoopcats adding another memorable March Moment here in 2020 will have to remain just that. The NCAA Tournament canceled for the first time in its 81 year history, just one on a long list of basketball leagues that won't crown a champion this year.

"You want to finish the season and play for, kind of that ultimate goal and sad to say that's not gonna be the case for us."

Trae Bell Haynes was one of the best players to ever don the Green and Gold, earning a pair of America East player of the year awards and a conference tournament title back in 2017. The Catamount great was playing for the Helsinki Seagulls in Finland's Korisliiga when he found out his season was one of the many to be canceled .

"Our game got canceled, but I think the rest of the league played that night," Bell-Haynes said from his family's Toronto home. "The next day they said they were suspending the rest of the games."

Bell-Haynes didn't get caught up in the massive travel delays that some saw, but his trip home to Toronto did hit one major roadblock ...

"I was supposed to fly from Germany to New York and I couldn't get on my flight to New York, not being an American citizen," he said. "It never really come across my mind that I wouldn't just drive over to Burlington or even New York. I guess now that's the reality and it was a rocky couple days, but it all worked out and I was able to get home."

For now, he's making the most of his situation by working out while cooped up at home.

"Lot of squats and lunges, lots of variations of that stuff. Little bit of core. Yesterday was an upper body day. As soon as I can get back on a court, I'll be doing that for sure."

And hopefully, sooner rather later, Bell-Haynes can get back on the court and continue to make Catamount country proud over a long and successful pro career.