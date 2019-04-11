Bolding leaves Norwich to become new head coach at Yale

Tuesday, April 9th

NORTHFIELD, Vt. -- The only head coach in the history of the Norwich women's hockey program is now its former head coach. Mark Bolding has stepped down to become the the new head coach of the Yale women's hockey program.

That announcement coming earlier Tuesday evening. Bolding built the Norwich women's program from the ground up as the only head coach the program has ever known since it began varsity play in the 2007-08 season. In twelve years behind the bench in Northfield, Bolding guided the Cadets to an overall record of 266 wins, just 68 defeats and 22 ties.

Under his watch, Norwich won nine regular season titlews, nine conference tournament titles, made ten trips to the NCAA Tournament, including seven appearances in the Frozen Four and a pair of national titles in 2011 and 2018. His .778 winning percentage ranks second amongst active Division III women's coaches and fifth overall at all levels. Bolding was named Coach of the Year by the American Hockey Coaches Assoication four times.

Bolding was also a standout defenseman as a player at Norwich, serving as captain for three seasons, and had two stints as an assistant coach of the men's team under Mike McShane. Bolding was inducted into the Norwich University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. A national search for his successor will begin immediately.