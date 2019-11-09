Brattleboro Claims D2 Football Title

After dropping down to Division 2 for the first time, the Brattleboro Colonels found themselves in a familiar spot early in their season opener at Bellows Falls. The Terriers led 19-0 in the first, and few could have expected a Colonel comeback.

But Brattleboro stormed back to score 49 of the last 56 points in that game, and they used the victory as a tone-setter for the rest of their unbeaten season, one which culminated in another dominant 46-7 win over the Terriers in Saturday's D2 Football State Championship. It's the school's first championship since claiming the D1 title in 1973.

The Colonels got a 98-yard touchdown run from Chris Frost on their first possession of their first title game appearance since 1981, the first of four scores on the day for the senior running back.

"You know it's history being made," Frost said of Brattleboro claiming its first state title in 46 years. "It's insane. It's really cool and it's something that I'll be looking back on in fifty years, and I'm sure the community will as well."

Brattleboro quarterback Tyler Millerick added three scores of his own, and expressed a similar appreciation for what this win meant.

"This is nuts," Millerick said. "We've been talking about it. We've been playing for it for the past 46 years. For the guys that have been coming out as the Colonels for the last 46 years, this is for them too. We had to do it for the town...had to get it done."

The three postseason wins Brattleboro posted this season quadrupled their historical total: The Colonels had been 0-12 in the playoffs since their 1973 title game win.