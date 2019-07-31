Brattleboro wins American Legion baseball championship

Wednesday, July 31st

COLCHESTER, Vt. -- Brattleboro Post 5 earned back-to-back wins over S.D. Ireland to win the 2019 American Legion Baseball championship Wednesday at Colchester High School.

S.D. Ireland entered the final day of the double elimination touranment unbeaten. Brattleboro suffered it's lone loss of the event to SDI on Monday, then bounced back with a 10-0 victory over Rutland Post 31 Tuesday afternoon to earn a rematch with S.D. Ireland in the championship round. Because of the double elimination format, Brattleboro would have to win two games over SDI to win the title. S.D. Ireland only needed one victory to claim the crown.

In the first matchup Wednesday morning, Brattleboro jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, including a towering home run fro Daniel Petrie. S.D. Ireland would battle back, down 4-2 after two, SDI would plate one run in the third and add a pair of unearned runs in the fourth to go up 5-4.

Brattleboro would tie the game in the fifth on a bases loaded walk, then take control in the top of the seventh, scoring four times, including a two-run double from Christopher Frost and go on to win the game 9-6.

That set up a final, winner-take-all, matchup in the afternoon at Colchester High School.

In the second game, Brattleboro once again struck quickly, scoring three times in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead, Petrie contributing again with a RBI double. Post 5 led 4-0 in the fourth when SDI plated a pair of runs on two-out singles from Baker Angstman and Brendan Tivnan, but that was a close as S.D. Ireland would get. Brattleboro adds one more run and wins the second game 5-2, claiming their second American Legion title in four years.

