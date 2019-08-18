Bruins Fan Fest Tour Visits Burlington

During the Boston Bruins run to the Stanley Cup Final this past spring, it was pretty common to see people walking around our area wearing the "Spoked B". But even then, they were nowhere near as concentrated as they were Sunday on the campus of the University of Vermont.

A few thousand fans converged on the lot outside of Jeffords Hall over the course of the afternoon as the Bruins brought their annual Fan Fest to Vermont on Sunday. There were plenty of games, photo opportunities, and shopping for B's fans from around the area in addition to the chance to meet the NESN broadcast team of Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley.

But the biggest attraction was probably the presence of two potential future stars for the B's. 2015 and 2016 first round picks Zach Senyshyn and Trent Frederic were both on hand to meet fans, take pictures, and sign autographs. The two have combined to play just 17 games in the NHL but figure to be important pieces very soon as the core of the team ages. Both are excited to see just how far the Bruins fanbase spreads and for the opportunities in front of them as training camp opens in a few weeks.

"Yeah obviously its a quick turnaround but when you get that close to the Stanley Cup it kind of lights a big fire under you," Senyshyn said. "You have something to prove, and for me, I want to be a part of it. I want to be a part of that team and be able to help them win."

"I think I've had a good Summer," Frederic added. "I've been training just so I can try to make the team out of camp and hopefully stick so I think I've done everything up to this point. I've worked hard so hopefully I can do that but it just depends on how I perform at this point now."

The Bruins preseason begins September 16th as they visit New Jersey.