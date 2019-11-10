Burr & Burton Blasts St. J for First D1 Football Championship

Burr & Burton was forced to lick its wounds following an early October home loss to St. Johnsbury that dropped the Bulldogs from the ranks of the unbeatens. But BBA refocused down the stretch, and Saturday evening at Rutland High School, they avenged that defeat by waxing the 'Toppers 47-20 to claim a state title in their first ever D1 season.

The Bulldogs were long a power at the D2 level, capturing a pair of crowns in five consecutive seasons as the division's top seed, the latest trophy coming just a season ago. But with Saturday's win, the Bulldogs became the first program to ever follow a D2 title with the state's top prize the following year.

Burr & Burton was able to jump out to a 13-0 lead on long touchdown passes from Joey McCoy to Logan Morgan and John Morgantini respectively, and after St. J cut into that lead, the Bulldogs responded in style. McCoy was responsible for two more scores in a span of two minutes, allowing BBA to build a cushion that the 'Toppers could never cut into.

"Oh my god, it's just been amazing," McCoy said after the game. "I mean moving up to D1, not knowing how we're gonna play, not knowing what teams are like...just coming out here and winning it all and bringing it home is truly amazing."