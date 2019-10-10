CVU, Hartford win boys golf state crowns

Thursday, October 10th

QUECHEE, Vt. -- CVU and Hartford earned team championships Thursday at the high school boys golf state tournament at The Quechee Club.

In Division One, CVU earned a second straight team title. Nate Gadbout leading the way with a 74. Evan Forrest, Alex Leonard, and Kyle Rexford combining with Gadbout to post a team total of 304 to claim the fifth championship in program history by ten strokes over Rice.

Green Knights senior Mike Walsh posted an even par 72 to claim D-1 medalist honors. North Country's Austin Giroux was second, firing an impressive one over 73.

In Division Two, Hartford was able to claim its first golf team state title since 1994. Hurricanes senior Brady Hathorn led the way with an 80 and, alongside Joseph Barwood, Logan Raymond, and Jared Vanderpot, helped post a total score of 339 to top Stowe, which win the team title last season in the now-discontinued Division Three, by eight strokes.

In terms of the D-2 medalist race, Hathorn was second, two shots back of Stratton's Harrison Digangi. Last fall, Digangi was the medalist in Division Three. This time, with boys golf competing in just two divisions, the junior was able to shoot a 78 to edge Hathron and earn medalist honors for the second year in a row.

