CVU, South Burlington Claim D1 Lacrosse Titles

The CVU boys and South Burlington girls claimed D1 lacrosse titles Saturday at Virtue Field, both edging Burr and Burton in the process. For the Redhawks, it was a seventh straight title, while the Wolves capped a 19-0 season to win their first since 2014.

The CVU boys built up a few sizable leads in the opener against the Bulldogs, holding 5-1, 12-5, and 14-8 advantages before eventually holding on for the 15-13 win. The Redhawks spread the offense around with seniors Jake Schaefer and Sam Sturrim leading the way to keep the dynasty rolling.

The South Burlington girls got a 19 save performance from Claire Phillips, build a 6-2 second half lead, and then held on for the 8-7 victory. Six different Wolves scored on the afternoon with Christina March and Danielle Sleiman each tallying twice. South Burlington completed a 19-0 season with Saturday's victory.