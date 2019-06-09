CVU, White River Valley, and Black River Take Baseball Titles

CVU (D1), White River Valley (D3), and Black River (D4) each cemented their place in Vermont high school baseball history with state championship victories Saturday at Centennial Field in Burlington.

For the Redhawks, the D1 crown is their first since 2013. CVU did it by taking down Chittenden County rival Mt. Mansfield 5-2. Aidan Johnson led the way with three RBI in the game, each coming in a different plate appearance. The Redhawks also became the first #1 seed to win the D1 crown since 2007.

Many of the White River Valley players are no strangers to Centennial: a large chunk of the team played on South Royalton squads that reached the D4 title game three straight years from 2016-18 before the school merged with several others to form White River Valley last fall. The Wildcats saw an early 4-0 lead over Vergennes slip away in the fourth, but they rallied for the 9-5 victory. Zeb Perrault delivered the eventual game-winning RBI in the bottom of the fifth. White River finishes the season 18-0.

Black River is on the other end of the spectrum, with the school set to close by 2020. Knowing this might be their last shot to earn the town of Ludlow a title, the Presidents stepped up and delivered a dominant 10-1 victory over defending D4 champion Danville in Saturday's title game. Zack Paul pitched a complete game two-hitter to earn the win and just the second state title in school history.