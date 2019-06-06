CVU, Woodstock Defend Girls Tennis Titles

For the third year in a row, CVU and Woodstock are the D1 and D2 champions, respectively, in high school girls tennis Thursday afternoon.

For the Redhawks, it was a fifth straight crown, as they once again edged South Burlington in the final. Individual state champion Sophie Dauerman set the tone at first singles, taking down Kailey Yang in straight sets. The first doubles team of Courtney Vincent and Lindsay Beer then sealed the championship in a 5-2 win. It's CVU's 7th D1 title in the last 8 seasons.

At the D2 level, Woodstock earned its third consecutive title at the Woodstock Athletic Club by downing first-time finalist U-32 5-2. Momo Biele led the Wasps to an early 3-0 lead, but the Raiders' Lucy Krokenberger rallied from a first set loss to win second singles in a tiebreak. But Woodstock won two of the last three matches, with Katey MacMaster delivering the final blow at fourth singles.