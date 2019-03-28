Camp Ethan Allen Hosts US Biathlon National Championships

We have reached the early days of Spring, but there is still plenty of snow on the biathlon course at Camp Ethan Allen. This weekend, 140 competitors in various age groups will converge on Jericho for the 2019 US Biathlon National Championships. That includes kids as young as ten, adults in their 70s, and several Olympic and World Cup veterans like Sean Doherty and Susan Dunklee.

The course shouldn't provide too many surprises for either of them, as Doherty grew up just across the New Hampshire border in Conway Center and Dunklee is from Barton. Both have spent a lot of time on the course, but usually in a training capacity rather than at a national championship. It's obviously more low key than some of the big races they've competed in, but both are looking forward to getting to rub shoulders with the country's biathlon community and wrap up the season in a fun atmosphere close to home.

"I've trained and competed here a ton, so hopefully the snow holds up with these warm temps coming," said Doherty. "But it's great to come home or relatively home to here and I get to see a lot of people I haven't seen in a while so yeah its great, it's really nice."

"It's really special to have it in our backyard right here in Jericho," Dunklee added. "We travel all over the world all Winter long, going to different countries every week and it's just so nice to sleep in my own bed the last few days. And we're gonna have some home crowd folks coming out to support us and that's always really exciting too."

