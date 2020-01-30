Catamounts down UNH in Durham

Anthony Lamb posted a game-high 20 points to lead Vermont (16-6, 6-1 AE) over New Hampshire (10-10, 3-4 AE) 56-43 on Wednesday night at Lundholm Gymnasium. The Catamounts have won six straight games and nine out of their last 10 overall.

"Tonight, was a hard-fought game which was expected against a good New Hampshire team," UVM Men's Basketball Head Coach, John Becker, said. "I thought we did a good job on the glass and we were really good defensively. It was a nice win on the road and we'll take it."

The Wildcats opened the game on a 7-2 run with help from Chris Lester and Josh Hopkins who canned a pair of triples. Vermont answered with an 18-2 run in 10:03 to grab a 20-9 lead with three minutes to play in the first half. During the run, UVM held UNH scoreless for a little over eight minutes. Lamb found his spot in the post to pace the Cats' run with eight early points. The Green & Gold took a 25-16 lead in to the locker room.

UVM came out of the break with a 15-6 run. Lamb put up six points in the run, including an early three-pointer. Minutes later, Stef Smith pick-pocketed a Wildcat and ran the floor, then lobbed to Daniel Giddens who slammed down the alley-oop. New Hampshire pulled within 11 points with 12:43 left on the clock, but Vermont answered with a 12-7 run in five minutes to push the lead back up an 18-point margin.

Lamb's eighth 20-point game of the season came on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, including one from three-point land. The senior also sank three free throws and pulled down five rebounds.

Smith was 3-for-4 from behind the arc en route to an 11-point night. The guard also dished out three assists.

Ben Shungu posted a career-high 10 rebounds and chipped in six points with a pair of threes.

Vermont visits longtime conference rival UAlbany on Saturday (Feb. 1). The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at SEFCU Arena.