Cats down UMBC, advance to America East title game

Tuesday, March 10th

BURLIGTON, Vt. (AP) - Everett Duncan scored a career-high 26 points and No. 1 seed Vermont beat UMBC 81-74 in the semifinals of the America East Conference Tournament to advanced to the championship game.

Vermont hosts third-seed Hartford on Saturday, after the Hawks knocked off second seed Stony Brook on the road 64-58. It will be the first ever meeting in the championship game between the longtime conferece foes.

Stef Smith scored 20 points and Anthony Lamb had 19 for the Catamounts Tuesday night. Smith's jumper with 5:50 before halftime broke a tie at 24 and Vermont went to the break with a 39-34 lead. Later, Smith hit a jumper with 15:38 to go and the Catamounts extended their lead to 48-38. UMBC then went on a 19-9 outburst to tie it at 57, but Vermont answered with a 13-2 run to put the game out of reach.

