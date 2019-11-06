Cats fall in season opener at Dartmouth

Tuesday, November 5th

HANOVER, N.H. - The UVM women's basketball team fell in their regular season opener 72-55 Tuesday night at Dartmouth.

The Cats led by three at the half, but the Big Green outscored Vermont by fourteen points in the third quarter to put this one out of reach. Anna Luce led four Dartmouth players in double figures with twenty.

Dartmouth held UVM senior star Hanna Crymble to seven points. Josie Larkins had a team high 13, but was 3-for-11 from three point range. Carly Whiteside, one of six freshman on this year's team, came off the bench to add ten. Vermont played just seven players...and five were freshman or sophomores. UVM returns to action Friday at 1pm at Loyola-Chicago.