Cats hold off Big Green in Hanover

Thursday, January 2nd

HANOVER, N.H. -- Stef Smith scored a game high 24 points, and the Duncan brothers, Everett and Robin, combined for 27 to lead the UVM men's basketball team past Dartmouth 77-68 Thursday night in Hanover. Anthony Lamb was held to just ten points, a season low, but the Catamounts still manage to pull out the victory to improve to 10-5. Those ten non-conference wins are tied for the most in program history.

Dartmouth, which falls to 7-8, was led by Rai Aaryn, who scored 18 points, and Chris Knight, who added 17. This was a close game throughout. The teams were tied at 40 at the half, and it was still tied at 62 on a jumper by Knight with under five minutes to go, but UVM out-scored Dartmouth 15-6 to end the game and secure the victory.

UVM opens America East play next Wednesday night at home against Stony Brook.

