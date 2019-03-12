Cats rout Binghamton in America East Semifinals

Tuesday, March 12th

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Stef Smith had a career-high 28 points as Vermont romped past Binghamton 84-51 in the semifinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Smith hit 8 of 10 3-pointers, setting a new America East semifinal playoff record.

Anthony Lamb had 18 points and seven assists for Vermont, which improved to 26-6 and advanced to the America East championship game for the fourth season in a row.

Up next, it's a rematch with UMBC in the America East title game Saturday morning at 11am at Patrick Gym.

UMBC survived in double overtime at home against Hartford in the other America East semifinal Tuesday night. The Retrievers have won three straight against Vermont...last year's buzzer beating stunner in the conference final, and both regular season meetings this year.