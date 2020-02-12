Cats runs past UNH for tenth straight win

Wednesday, February 12th

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Ten players scored as the UVM men's basketball team rolled to its tenth straight win, a 74-50 victory over New Hampshire Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.

Sophomore forward Ryan Davis led the way with 16 points off the bench. Anthony Lamb had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Vermont. Ben Shungu added 12 points and six rebounds as the Catamounts improved to 10-1 in conference play, 20-6 overall. It's Vermont's 12th consecutive season with at least twenty wins. UVM hosts Binghamton Saturday at 2pm at Patrick Gym.

