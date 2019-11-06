Championship Saturday Recap: Volleyball

Wednesday, November 6th

For the second time in four years as a varsity sport, CVU swept the boys and girls volleyball state championships Saturday at St. Michael's College.

The Redhawks boys, the top seed, downed number two seed Essex in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 to claim a fourth straight state crown.

The CVU girls stunned number one seed Essex in five sets to win their second championship in four years. The Redhawks winning 15-25, 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 16-14 in the deciding set to snap the Hornets' 41-game win streak.

