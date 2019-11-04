Championship Saturday Recap: D1 & D2 Soccer

Monday, November 4th

All this week, Channel Three Sports will be looking back at the thirteen high school state championship games from this past Saturday. On Monday, we took a look back at the Division One and Two soccer state finals.

In D1 soccer, it was a Chittenden County battle on the boys side as top seed CVU looked to complete back to back titles while MMU was in its first final since 2004.

This one was always gonna go the Redhawks way after Jonah Roberts struck in the 8th minute and added another tally in the second half. Jamie Lashua added a third in the closing moments to give CVU a 3-0 victory. It's CVU's nineteenth title in program history, matching Proctor for the state record, as they complete back to back unbeaten seasons.

The girls matchup in Division One also a battle between area rivals as Number three Colchester battled CVU. The Lakers were able to keep the two time defending champs off the scoreboard in the first half, but they weren't as lucky in the second.

Josie Pecor potted a brace for the Redhawks as they busted this one open. Gillian Magnier and Catherine Gilwee each tallied as well to hand the Redhawks a 4-1 victory and a sweep of the D1 soccer titles. It's the third straight crown for CVU's girls, 8th in 9 years, and 18th all-time.

The Division Two soccer championships taking place at South Burlington and a move up in Division did nothing to slow down the Stowe boys. In their first season in D-2 after winning seven straight state titles in Division Three, the top seeded Raiders topped number two seed Middlebury 2-0.

Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger denied a Tiger penalty in the 7th minute and Rai Bleda-Vilalta tallied a pair of goals in the second to hand Stowe the victory win and it's 8th straight title. The Raiders proving the transition to be an easy one as they go undefeated and earn a 13th all-time title in their first year in D2.

It was a battle of cinderellas in D2 girls as #9 seed Rice was in its third straight final against #7 Harwood. The Highlanders would seize the initiative early as Tanum Nelson struck on the PK, and the Knights would later lose senior defenseman Petra Langan with a knee injury.

But Rice never gave up, scoring a few minutes apart in the second via Alex Dostie and Maris Lynn. Rice wins it 2-1 to capture their first girls soccer title since 1999 and the 4th in school history.

On Tuesday, we will look back at the D3 and D4 soccer finals starting on the Channel Three News at 6pm.