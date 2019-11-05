Championship Saturday Recap: D3 & D4 Soccer

Tuesday, November 5th

We continue our recaps of Saturday's high school state championships with Division Three soccer at White River Junction's Maxfield Sports Complex. It was a wild boys final between fourth seed Green Mountain and number seven Mill River.

Green Mountain scored three goals in the first fifteen minutes, but Mill River battled back, getting two later in the first and equalizing early in the second half to tie the game at three.

The game would go to overtime, and early in OT, off a Chieftian's corner, a ill River player is called for a hand ball stopping what would likely have been the game winner. Green Mountain is a awarded a penalty kick, which James Anderson coolly coverts for the victory. Green Mountain wins 4-3 and claims the first boys soccer state title in school history.

--------------

Also at Maxfield, top seed Thetford met number two Vergennes for the D-3 girls title. The game was a rematch of last year's championship game, won by Thetford.

The Panthers would jump out to a 3-0 first half lead, including a sweet strike off the free kick from senior Grace Davis. Then with the game 4-1 in the second half, fellow senior Katherine MacVeagh put this one out of reach, sending a corner kick directly into the top corner. Thetford goes on to a 6-1 win and earns a third straight D-3 state championship.

-----------------

The Division Four soccer titles on the line in Bellows Falls. On the boys side, top-seeded Twin Valley facing Number-3 Arlington.

The Eagles would take an early lead when Alberton Lopez finishes on the feed from Lewis Whalen to put Arlington in front 1-0.

Lucas Messing chips in an equalizer 7 minutes later, tying the game at 1.

Messing would add 2 more goals in the 2nd half to complete the hat trick and Twin Valley wins 4-1, bringing home its first state title since 2014.

------------------

The girls D4 championship, to seed Proctor making its 9th-straight finals appearance, number three Rivendell was in its first appearance since 2010.

The Phantoms clicking on all cylinders from the very start. Senior Maddie Flanders with a pair of 1st Half goals to give Proctor a 2-0 lead going into the break.

Flanders adds a 3rd goal early in the 2nd half to open up the flood gates.

Proctor gets 6 goals from 4 different scorers as the Phantoms roll to the 6-0 win. Proctor is back on top for the first time since 2016 and seventh in program history.