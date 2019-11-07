Championship Saturday Recap: Field Hockey

Thursday, November 7th

We close out our championship Saturday recaps with field hockey from UVM's Moulton Winder Field. Division One...6th seed Bellows Falls coming off four straight titles in three different divisions, made a great run to the final, but the defending champs were no match for top seeded Rice. Amy Hester and Kate MacKenzie scored in the first half, Kate Buckley and Hester in the second as Rice rolls to a 4-0 win. For the Green Knights, it's their first title since 2014 and the 5th in program history.

-------

In division two, a rematch of a semifinal battle a year ago as top seed Otter Valley faced defending champ Mt. Abe. This one a defensive battle throughout, but with under 12 minutes remaining, the Eagles found a breakthrough. Madison Gile would strike for Mt. Abe, and the defending champs would hold off the Otters' pressure the rest of the way to take a 1-0 win. It's the 9th title in school history and first repeat for the Eagles since winning five straight between 2002 and 2006.

-------

And in division 3, top seeded Windsor in their first final in a decade against a Stowe team in its 5th in 6 years. The Yellow Jackets would take control in the first half via Hannah Wood and the Raiders could never catch up. Goals from Karen Kapuscinski and Angelina Bigwood in the second half sealed the deal for the Yellow Jackets as they win it 3-0. It's Windsor's first field hockey crown since 2009 and the 5th in school history.