Cipollone Enters Transfer Portal

A source close to the UVM men's hockey program has confirmed to Channel 3 sports that sophomore forward Joey Cipollone has entered his name into the transfer portal. The Purchase, New York native has played in 13 of 14 games for the Cats so far this season and is tied for the team lead with three goals.

However after recording points in each of his first three games, Cipollone has been held off the scoresheet in his last six. He led the team in scoring with nine goals and tied for fourth in points with 16 in 34 games last season as a freshman.

It is important to note that entering the portal does not automatically mean that a player will leave: if Cipollone decides to withdraw his name, UVM can put him back on the roster, but that is rare, especially during the season.

Vermont will next be in action on December 28th against Union at the Catamount Cup.