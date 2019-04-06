Colby Edges Midd Men

Tied at 10-10 after three quarters, Colby (5-4, 1-4) outscored Middlebury 4-2 in the final 15 minutes for a 14-12 victory on Youngman Field at Alumni Stadium. The Panthers (4-6, 3-4) return to action on Wednesday when they host Springfield at 4:00 p.m.

Trailing 1-0, Zeke Emerson scored on a long bounce shot and Will Brossman converted from a sharp angle on the right side to put Middlebury up, 2-1. Colby answered with the final three goals of the quarter to lead 4-2.

The Panthers owned four of the first five goals to begin the second session, taking a 6-5 lead at the 7:35 mark. Tyler Forbes scored the first goal, while Jack Gould converted a nice feed from Forbes for a man-up tally at the 11:18 mark. Frank Cosolito and Marshall Cummings tallied 12 seconds apart for the 6-5 advantage.

The Mules responded with three-straight goals, before A.J. Kucinski closed the first-half scoring, cutting the Colby lead to 8-7 at the intermission.

Colby led 9-8 in the third quarter, before Emerson converted after a caused turnover by Kyle McFetridge, and a man-up goal from Gould tied the game at 10-10 after three quarters of play.

The hosts took their first lead since 6-5 when Jack Hoelzer opened the fourth-quarter scoring by converting a lengthy, hard shot after a feed from Kucinski. Colby answered with the next three goals, including a pair of CJ Hassan to lead 13-11 with 2:59 remaining.

Middlebury made it a one-goal game at the 56-second mark when Chase Goree quickly spun and scored, but Colby won the ensuing faceoff and scored on an empty net to seal the win.

Emerson, Gould and Forbes each scored twice for the Panthers, while Kucinski recorded a goal and two assists. Jake Madick won 18-29 faceoffs and scooped up eight ground balls on the day. Charles Midgley finished with 13 saves between the pipes.

Colton Michel led Colby with four goals and two assists, Hassan scored twice, while Lane Kadish netted three. C.J. Layton earned 18 saves in the Colby net.

Middlebury led 52-45 in shots, 41-29 in ground balls and won the faceoff battle, 18-11.

Courtesy: Middlebury Athletics