Coppenrath and Sorrentine Honored Ahead of UVM's Win over Brown

The UVM men's basketball team has become one of the best midmajor programs in the country in recent years, winning the America East regular season title three straight times to go along with two tournament titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament.But the origins of the Cats as regular contenders to reach March Madness came back in the mid-2000s when a kid from North Barnet and his teammate from Pawtucket Rhode Island prowled the floor at Patrick Gym. Now, the names and numbers of those Catamounts will forever hang from the rafters at UVM.

Taylor Coppenrath and TJ Sorrentine were honored Saturday night ahead of the Hoopcats exhibition opener against Brown, where Sorrentine now serves as an assistant. The number-22 and number-eleven jerseys the two sported in their playing days never to be worn by any other Vermont men's basketball players.