D-2 Championships Take Center Stage Friday

Friday, June 7th

There were four state champions crowned on Friday, and they were all in Division Two.

At Castleton University, Mount Abraham powered past Otter Valley 9-1 to win a third straight D-2 softball state championship.

It had been a much longer wait for Fair Haven baseball. The Slaters knocked off top seed Otter Valley 3-1 to win the Division Two state title at Centennial Field. It was the first state championship in baseball for Fair Haven since 1991.

Finally, at UVM's Virtue Field, the boys and girls Division Two lacrosse state crowns were up for grabs. In the opener, the Vergennes girls hold off St. Johnsbury 10-9 to win a first state championship. In the nightcap, Stowe downs defending champs Harwood 9-7. It's the second state title in three years for the Raiders.