Dartmouth Edges UVM Field Hockey

The Dartmouth field hockey team erased a second-half deficit and came away with a 3-2 win Sunday at Vermont in the final road game of the 2019 season.

In very cold conditions at Moulton Winder Field, senior captain Jocelyn Wulf scored her second goal in as many days early in the second half and rookie Holley Cromwell notched the winner in the final quarter.

The win helped the Big Green (4-12) snapped a seven-game skid and get back in the win column with the result against the Catamounts (6-11).

"As always, we had another interstate battle with UVM," head coach Amy Fowler said. "We told the team this morning this would be a good match-up. The momentum definitely shifted a number of times throughout the game. I was proud of our kids for their composure, and for their resiliency after a disappointing loss yesterday.

"To be able to bounce back... it's what all teams need to have, but it's always easier said than done," Fowler added. "Today was also great prep for our final Ivy next weekend."

Fowler was not joking when she talked about momentum shifts as leads were short-lived in this non-conference contest.

Senior captain Katie Spanos got Dartmouth on the board in the 27th minute with her team-leading eighth of 2019 only to have Vermont's Kate Hall tie the game less than two minutes later right before halftime. Sydney Mefi scored six minutes and 15 seconds into the third quarter to put the home team up for the first time in the afternoon.

That lead lasted just 52 seconds before Wulf scored her second of the year to tie the game at 2-2.

Cromwell found the back of the cage for her first career game winner in the 51st minute, putting the Green and White up 3-2, a score they held until the final whistle.

Taylor Hantman assisted on the first and last goals of the day and now leads the team with six this season. Carmen Braceras, Katie Persin and Sara Falkson also picked up helpers in the win.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Athletics