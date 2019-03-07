Dartmouth Seizes Lead at NCAA Skiing Championships

Dartmouth has taken the overall lead after day two of the NCAA Skiing Championships in Stowe while host Vermont slipped to third following the Giant Slalom races Tuesday afternoon. Tanguy Nef claimed his second career individual national title to lead a 1-3-4 finish for the Big Green, while Vermont's Laurence St. Germain won her first NCAA crown on the women's side.

It was a huge day for Dartmouth, which catapulted from sixth to first in the team standings with 259 points, six and a half points ahead of second place Utah. In addition to Nef's national championship, James Ferry and Drew Duffy earned First Team All-American honors on the men's side. On the women's side of the GS, Patricia Mangan added a third place finish as the Big Green totaled 168 points on the day, more than 50 more than any other team.

"We knew our team was going to be one of the strongest this year and one, three and four is really incredible," Nef said. "I hope our other teams, the girl's alpine and the nordic teams, can take that for the next two days…we're aiming for the championship."

For St. Germain, even with numerous starts on the FIS World Cup circuit and an Olympic appearance, Thursday's race was still nerve-wracking.

"The most stressed I've ever been for a race is definitely the NCAAs," she said. "Every time I've been to the NCAAs, leading up to it, I'm so nervous. Just the aspect of having a team and everything, it's so different. Everyone says we have an advantage (as hosts) because of (knowing) the snow and the hill, but I think our biggest advantage is how good of a team we have."

St. Germain was the best performer so far for UVM at the championships, as she claimed her first ever NCAA title in Thursday's Giant Slalom. The Quebec native beat fellow Canadian Olympian Roni Remme of Utah by almost half a second on the second run to secure the crown.

Vermont got one other All-American performance on the day when St. Germain's women's alpine teammate Paula Moltzan finished fifth, her third career First Team All-American performance. The Cats tallied 104 points on the day, and sit third in the team standings on 245 points, 13 behind Dartmouth.

The NCAA Skiing Championships continue Friday morning at Trapp Family Lodge with the Classical Mass Start Nordic Races. The women's 15K will begin at 10 a.m., while the men's 20K is set to start at noon.