Dartmouth cuts five varsity sports

Thursday, July 8th

HANOVER, N.H. - With the school facing what is says is a $150 million budget deficit brought on by the pandemic, Dartmouth College has decided to cut five varsity athletic teams. It's a move the school says, in a statement released today, that 'contributes to the steps Dartmouth is taking to address budget challenges'.

The sports being eliminated,

The move impacts about 110 student-athletes who were members of those teams, as well as 15 staff members, whose jobs were eliminated. Along with budget savings, the move was in reaction to a directive from Dartmouth president Philip Hanlon to reduce the number of recruited student-athletes in incoming classes by 10 percent to give the College more flexibility in it's overall admissions.

In another budget move, the College has also decided to permanently close the Hanover Country Club, which is owned and operated by the school. Dartmouth also owns the golf course and will explore how to keep it open for community recreational use. The moves are projected to save more than $2 million.

