Day One at UVM Carnival

The UVM Winter Carnival opened Friday in two different locations in Northern Vermont.

In the nordic races at Craftsbury, it was a sweep for the Ogden siblings from Landgrove, Vermont. Dartmouth junior Katerine Ogden claimed the women's classic sprint while UVM sophomore Ben Ogden won the men's race.

The alpine events are being held at the Mount Mansfield Ski Club at Stowe, and Friday featured the Giant Slalom. In the women's race, Dartmouth put two skiers on the podium as Claire Thomas finished third and Tricia Mangan crossed the line in second place. Leading the way was UVM's Marina Vilanova. The freshman from Montreal claimed her second straight GS win, topping Mangan a quarter of a second as Vermont placed three skiers in the top six overall.

The margin in the men's race was razor thin: Dartmouth junior Drew Duffy, a Warren, Vermont native, threw down the fastest second run to move up from fourth place. Middlebury's Erik Arvidsson led after the first run. His second run time was slower than Duffy's but he was able to hold off the Big Green skier by just two-thousandths of a second overall for the win.

The Carnival continues Saturday with Classic Mass Start races at Craftsbury and the Slalom at Stowe.