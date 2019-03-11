Enosburg boys, NCU girls win state snowboarding titles

Monday, March 11th

LUDLOW, Vt. - The high school snowboarding championships took place Monday at Okemo. Three events each for both the boys and girls competitors.

We start on the girls side. First up, the giant slalom. Hannah Callen from Burr and Burton your individual champion in the GS, about a second better than Haley Goff of North Country. Callen's Bulldogs would take second as a team

From an individual standpoint, it was BFA's Alayna Chun who ruled the day. Chun throwing down a best run score of 99 in the halfpipe to claim the win, and added podium finishes in both GS and slopestyle to earn overall individual champion honors.

But it was the Falcons of North Country who ruled the roost as a team. Monica Caffey finished in the top 6 of all three events and Haley Goff did even better, earning the title in slopestyle, finishing second in the GS and fourth in halfpipe to lead NCU to its first ever girls snowboard championship!

On the boys side, Tucker Baribault of BBA was king in the judged events, taking first place in both slopestyle and halfpipe, but it was not quite enough to earn him the overall individual title.

That honor instead went to Nick Blaney of Enosburg. Blaney started his day winning the GS by more than 7 seconds over Dylan Willey of NCU, then took third in both slope and pipe. With some help from teammates like Travis Bartholomew, that was enough to help the Hornets edge NCU and also claim the schools first ever boys snowboard title.