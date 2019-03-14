Essex, Missisquoi Claim Girls Hockey Crowns

The Essex and Missisquoi Girls Hockey Teams claimed state titles in their respective divisions Thursday night at Gutterson Field House.

The D-1 final pitted traditional powerhouses BFA and Essex for the seventh time in the last 15 years. The Comets and Hornets were scoreless until late in the second period, when Abigail Robbins scored on a one-timer to put second-seed Essex on top. Hannah Himes would seal it midway through the third on a long range missile through three defenders, and Sophia Forcier posted a shutout, as the Hornets took a 2-0 win and the program's seventh state title. Essex swept both D-1 hockey crowns as the boys defeated Rice in their final on Wednesday.

It was seventh-seeded Missiquoi who emerged from a battle of Cinderellas in the D-2 final as they edged Woodstock 3-1. After failing to score in the title game the past two years, the Thunderbirds struck early through Callie Parks, then padded their lead on a tally by Breezy Parent. After Woodstock climbed back in it on a second-period breakaway, Parks would put it out of reach in the third on a second back-hand tally. It was Missisquoi's first title since 2008 and the second in program history.