Essex, Spaulding Claim Girls Hockey Titles

The Essex and Spaulding girls hockey teams claimed state titles in D1 and D2 respectively Monday night at UVM's Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Hornets entered their contest having dropped both meetings with Burlington-Colchester in the regular season, but Essex bounced back and cruised to a 4-2 win in the championship. It's their second straight and fifth in the last seven years.

"It's awesome," said Essex freshman defender Celia Wiegand. "It's hard to beat a team three times and clearly we proved that. And so I'm thankful for all these girls and such and amazing year."

In the D2 final, Spaulding pulled off a rare feat by dominating the CVU-MMU Cougarhawks 4-0 to complete an undefeated season at 22-0-0. It's the Crimson Tide's first title since 2002.

"We just came into it, you know really passionate and our team chemistry was awesome and we just went full throttle the whole time," said freshman captain Camryn Bell. "It was just great."