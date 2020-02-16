Essex Sweeps D1 Indoor Track Titles

The Essex boys and girls indoor track teams earned a sweep of the D1 titles Sunday afternoon at UVM. For the boys it was a second straight crown, but for the girls, their win was the school's first since 2014.

James Boldosser and Henry Farrington led the way for the Hornet boys, who edged St. Johnsbury. Both were on the runner-up 4x400 meters relay team, while Boldosser won the 300 meters and Farrington swept the distance events with wins in both the 1500 meters and 3000 meters.

"We had a little bit of a buffer for points, so we all had to perform as well as we possibly could to secure the win," Farrington said. "And I think we did just that. It was awesome, the team coordinating so well. It means a lot. I can't emphasize how much it means to us. We've all been working so hard over the past couple months."

The Essex girls used their depth as they also beat St. Johnsbury to end the 'Toppers five-year reign in D1 Indoor Track. The Hornets' depth shined through, with Natalie Preston taking a runner-up finish and a win in the 1500 meters. But it was Lizzie Martell who led the way with a second place finish in the 300 meters and wins in the 600 meters and the 4x400 meter relay.

"It was really exciting because I know that I've been working really hard for this for the past couple months," Martell said. "And I know that my teammates have been putting in a lot of work for this as well. It kind of all came together and it helped us make a win as a team."