Essex Thrives at Own Invitational

The host Hornets dominated Saturday's Essex Invitational, Vermont's qualifying meet for the New England High School Track and Field Championships on June 8th.

We start on the girls side of things with the pole vault, this one down to the wire. Three athletes tied at 8 feet, 9 inches, but no one could clear 9 feet. Jaden Luebbert of Bellows Falls claimed the victory in a jump-off.

Over in the javelin, defending decathlon champ Lia Rotti claimed the win by 16 feet to claim the meet record. She was part of the winning 4x400 relay and second in triple jump and long jump.

The long jump champ was also the 100 meter champ! Brattleboro's Maggie Lonardo with a blazing 12.18 second finish in the sprint to also set a meet record. She also won the 200.

But the host Hornets otherwise dominated on the track. Lizzie Martell claiming the 800 by daylight over the competition, and Nejla Hadzic kept on winning. She claimed the win in the 100 hurdles and was a member of the 4x100 meter relay team that edged CVU by a nose.

To the boys side now, Reno Tuttle was the winner in both shot put and discus, he'll look to defend D3 state titles in both next week

The fastest man at this meet Trey Poquette of BFA, who won the 100 by nearly a tenth of a second.

The 1500 a bit of a surprise with U32's Andrew Crompton blowing by Henry Farrington of host Essex for the win.

But that was one of the few that Essex didn't win. James Boldosser took the 400 meter victory by more than half a second, and that wasn't his only win of the day.

Ryan Guerino claimed the long jump by almost a foot over the next closest competitor, and those two ran the last two legs of the boys 4 by 100 relay. Along with Jackson Baker and Jamaal Hankey, they Hornets finished in 43.12 seconds, a new state record!

