Essex, Woodstock Repeat as Boys Hockey Champs

The Essex Hornets and Woodstock Wasps repeated as Vermont State Champions in their respective divisions of boys high school hockey with wins Wednesday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

For the Hornets, it was a dominating performance in D-1. Essex got a five points from Grady Cram, the first player to record that many in a title game since 1986. Sam Foster recorded a shutout as well as the top-seeded Hornets took down Rice 5-0 to claim the program's 16th state title.

In D-2 another group of stinging insects claimed the crown, as the Woodstock Wasps beat Colchester 3-1. After a scoreless first period, Woodstock busted it open with three goals in less than four minutes in the second. Ely Chynoweth, Lucas Piconi, and Andrew Gubbins were the goal scorers for the Wasps, who claimed their second straight title