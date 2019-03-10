Fair Haven, Thetford, and West Rutland Take Girls Hoops Titles

Fair Haven, Thetford, and West Rutland all claimed girls basketball state championships in their respective divisions Saturday afternoon at the Barre Aud.

In Division 2, it was redemption for the Slaters. Fair Haven lost in the 2018 title game to Mt. Abe, but would not suffer the same fate against Lake Region. Ryleigh Coloutti led the way with 19 points, and the Slaters got all their fourth quarter points at the line in a 38-31 win. It's Fair Haven's second title in four years.

Thetford has played in each of the last six Division 3 state title games, and they made it count Saturday. The Panthers used their smothering defense to hold Cinderella #8 seed Oxbow to just nine points in the first half, then held on for the 42-36 victory. Kiana Johnson played a big roll for Thetford after transferring from the now-shuttered Chelsea High School.

For the first time since 2010, the Division 4 title is headed back to West Rutland after the Golden Horde edged top seeded Blue Mountain 39-33. Madison Guay only recorded three points on the afternoon for West Rutland, but they were huge as they came on a go-ahead triple late in the fourth that proved to be the winning basket. It was sweet redemption for West Rutland after falling to local rival MSJ in the semifinals or later each of the past five seasons.